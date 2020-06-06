Fifteen NCT centres to re-open from Monday but Dundalk is not one of them

Fifteen NCT centres around the country will re-open from Monday but Dundalk will not be one of them.

The National Car Testing Service (NCTS) confirmed this evening that the phased re-opening of the NCT service will begin from June 8th when 15 centres will be back in action after being closed due to Covid-19 pandemic.

While Drogheda is included in the first batch of centres to re-open, Dundalk is not included. The re-opening of the remaining centres will be “announced in the coming weeks,” according to the NCTS.

In the short term, the roadworthiness testing of vehicles in NCT centres will be on a limited basis and restricted only to those vehicles that had a test due date prior to 28 March last (before the four-month extension to vehicle certificates of roadworthiness came into effect).

This will include vehicle owners who were unable to secure a retest date because of the suspension of the service and those affected by the vehicle lifts issue.

Transport Minister Shane Ross said the National Driver Licence Service (NDLS) and the Driver Theory Test (DTT) will also recommence on a gradual basis from this Monday.

The NDLS centre in Drogheda, where local motorists must renew their licence, will re-open on Monday but no walk-in services will be available and appointments must be booked online at www.ndls.ie

The Driver Testing Service is not reopening yet. Mr Ross said this was due to challenges posed by maintaining social distancing in an enclosed space between the tester and the learner driver for periods in excess of 15 minutes.