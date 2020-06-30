Fifth case of illegal dumping reported at Toberona river this year

A further quantity of fuel laundering waste has been dumped at Toberona.

This is the fifth time this year that cubes of the toxic sludge from diesel laundering has been dumped at this particular spot.

The latest incident was spotted early this morning.

The Dundalk and District Brown Trout Anglers recently raised concern about the waste running into nearby drains, especially as the river is used by kayakers, people walking dogs and for swimming purposes throughout the summer months.

Anyone who spots people dumping in this area is asked to contact Dundalk Garda Station on 042 9335577.