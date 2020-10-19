Fifth person arrested in relation to alleged witness intimidation in Brady trial

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) are continuing to investigate allegations of witness intimidation, perverting the course of justice and the unlawful use of mobile phones in the prison environment, related to the recent criminal trial of DPP versus Aaron Brady.

Earlier today Detective Gardaí attached to the Serious Crime Review Team in GNBCI arrested a person in relation to this investigation. This is the fifth such arrest in this investigation.

The arrested person is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at the Bridewell Garda Station, Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.

Aaron Brady, pictured above, was last week sentenced to life imprisonment for the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan on January 25th 2013.

All four persons previously arrested in relation to this investigation on 8th October 2020 have since been released without charge. Files will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.