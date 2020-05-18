Finnian launches pre-sale fundraiser for debut album ‘Under the Influence’

Local singer/songwriter Finnian has launched a pre-sale fundraiser for his debut album ‘Under the Influence’

The St Mary’s Road man is aiming to release the album on vinyl having recorded it in Blackmountain Studios in Dundalk recently.

He is aiming to raise €2,500 to turn his dream into a reality and so far has raised over €1,400 via his FundIt campaign.

There are six levels of options available in which you can support Finnian, who said: “I’m crowdfunding because I want this record to be heard as we intended. Also because I can no longer work to earn the money to pay for it myself. Oh poor me! There are bigger problems in the world I know. But I hope that if this campaign is successful, it will give your ears a well needed break from all the bad news.

“It’s hard to give an exact date of completion of the vinyl but the digital release will be Friday July 24 and hopefully vinyl simultaneously, but slight delays may occur with with oversea shipment due to Covid and at pressing stage.”

You can support the campaign here.