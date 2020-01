Local singer/songwriter Finnian will release his new single ‘I Don’t Want To Fall in Love’ this Friday.

The track comes from his forthcoming album ‘Under the Influence’ and features Booka Brass.

The St Mary’s Road man, full name Finnian Kelleher, released his debut single Even Flow last May.

His album is expected to be released this summer.

You can check out Finnian’s music, including ‘I Don’t Want To Fall In Love” here.