Fiona Stewart Williams to host psychic night in Dundalk on Monday

A very special evening of Spirit Communication and Psychic Insights will take place at the Carrickdale Hotel and Spa on Monday.

Join international Psychic Medium Fiona Stewart Williams for an extraordinary night of communication from beyond the grave illustrating in her very down to earth manner that the soul lives on.

Fiona’s demonstrations and workshops have taken her all over the world to places such as Norway, Slovenia, Guernsey, America, Spain and England to name but a few of the counties she returns to regularly. For one night only she brings her very special talent to Dundalk.

Demonstrating one of the oldest forms of mediumship “Flower Sentience” the gift from Spirit coupled with her Up Front and Personal Touch this event is second to none as Fiona effortlessly connects to your loved one with staggering accuracy. A tangible spiritual experience for all to feel and witness.

Deeply compassionate, compelling and sometimes shocking Fiona’s events illustrate just how our loved ones still shape, form and influence our life from the spirit world. Fiona shares her remarkable gift by bringing comfort in the knowledge that our loved ones still draw close and guide us every day.

Fiona opens up her events and connects with loved ones in a truly emotional and compassionate way. She will bring you the very best of her gift as she explains how our loved ones connect with us on a daily basis.

The night gets underway on Monday March 9th at 8pm. Admission is €15, payable at the door or you can pre-book tickets here.