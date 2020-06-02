Fire at Rockmarshall alight once again

The fire at Rockmarshall Forest on Annaloughan Loop in Jenkinstown is understood to have started up again.

Firefighters have returned to the scene to battle the blaze, which initially began on Sunday afternoon.

After battling throughout the night on Sunday, fire crews had brought the blaze under control and had continue to dampen it but the dry conditions haven’t helped their cause and the fire is now reported to be going again.

An estimated 25 hectares of forestry has already been destroyed by the fire, which is understood to have been started due to a camp fire getting out of control.