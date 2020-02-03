Fire crews deal with rubbish fire at Castle Ross

Dundalk Fire Service were called to the scene of a rubbish fire in the Castle Ross estate off the Castletown Road in the early hours of Saturday morning.

According to LMFM news, the blaze was reported around 4.30am after a large amount of stockpiled rubbish had been set alight in a laneway.

Fire crews prevented the blaze from spreading to neighbouring properties but have advised people not to stockpile rubbish in this way to prevent future incidents havign worse outcomes.