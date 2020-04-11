Fire fighters from across Louth attending large blaze at Dillonstown

Fire fighters from across the county are attending the scene of a large blaze at Dillonstown, near Annagassan, at present.

According to LMFM News, it is understood the fire broke out in a mobile home before spreading to a number of cars, around eight of which were burnt out. Firefighters prevented it spreading to further vehicles on the property.

The blaze broke out between St Mary’s Hospital in Drumcar and Dillonstown Cross at around 4.10pm with the smoke visible from as far away as the Cooley Peninsula.

Firefights from Dundalk, Dunleer, Drogheda and Ardee are currently attending the scene, along with Gardaí.