Members of the fire service from Dundalk and Carlingford attended a fire in north Louth yesterday.

The blaze was reported at around 6.15pm in the Annaverna area.

According to LMFM News, firefighters spent three hours at the scene close to the forestry.

Following another gorse fire which damaged 150 acres of land in Kerry last night, a warning has been issued that the burning of land is illegal.