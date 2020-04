Firefighters are continuing to battle a large gorse fire in the Cooley Peninsula.

Fire Services from Carlingford have been at the scene at the foot of Slieve Foy on the Carlingford side since around 4am.

Ambulance personnel are also in attendance with the Carlingford Lough and The Cooley Peninsula Facebook page reporting that it is believed the fire has been burning all night.

Picture credit: Carlingford Lough and The Cooley Peninsula Facebook page