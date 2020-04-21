Firefighters deal with another gorse fire in Carlingford overnight

The fire service in Carlingford were called to deal with another gorse fire on Slieve Foy overnight.

According to LMFM news, the incident occurred at an area behind Carlingford village. It follows on from fire crews from Dundalk and Carlingford tackling gorse fires at the Long Woman’s Grave (pictured above) and at Cornamucklagh in Omeath on Sunday night.

Controlled burning is currently banned due to dry weather conditions.

Meanwhile, Dundalk Fire Service also attended a grass fire along the river bank at the back of the Fatima housing estate off the Bellewsbridge Road yesterday evening.