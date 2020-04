Firefighters from Dundalk and Carlingford attended two separate gorse fires in the Cooley Mountains overnight.

According to a report on LMFM News, the fires occurred in the Cornamucklagh area of Omeath and at the Long Woman’s Grave.

Dundalk Fire Service were in attendance from shortly after 10.15pm until 3.30am while the Northern Irish fire service also attended a separate blaze at Flagstaff, just north of the Louth/Armagh border.