Firefighters depart scene as fire spreads to inaccessible part of the mountain
Firefighters have left the scene of the gorse fire on the Cooley Mountains.
The fire started up again last night and continues to burn higher up the mountain at Annaloughan.
As this area is largely inaccessible, firefighters who have been battling fires on the peninsula since last weekend have been pulled back with further drops of water to be made by helicopter in the hope of controlling the fire.
The situation continues to be monitored closely.