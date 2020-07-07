First local parklet installed on Crowe Street in Dundalk

The first of a series of parklets in Dundalk was installed on Crowe Street at the weekend.

The outdoor seating area has been installed outside 23 Seats Café.

Other parklets are expected to be rolled out shortly around the town in a joint project by Dundalk BIDS and Louth County Council.

The idea behind the parklets is to create an al fresco dining experience to help businesses whose space for customers has been impacted by social distancing guidelines.

23 Seats was chosen as the pilot for the scheme as its capacity of 23 seats was halved by the social distancing regulations.