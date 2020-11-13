First of Garda checkpoints set up in Blackrock ahead of planned increased presence

The first of what are expected to be numerous Garda patrols in Blackrock got underway this afternoon when a checkpoint was setup in the village.

An increased Garda presence has been promised in the seaside village this weekend after a large number of people gathered on Main Street last weekend with drinking taking place along the seaside wall.

Asked about this at the Dundalk Joint Policing Committee meeting earlier this weekend, Chief Superintendent of the Louth Garda Division Christy Mangan said there would be a large Garda presence in both Blackrock and Carlingford this weekend.

He also outlined that drinking alcohol on the street would not be tolerated.

“Blackrock last weekend became a problem,” he said.

“My advice to people who think they are going to cause a problem this weekend is don’t be out and about there because we will be there and we are going to be there in very heavy numbers and we will also be in Carlingford.”

Speaking about the Covid-19 figures locally, Chief Superintendent Mangan said: “The numbers in Louth thankfully have been going down. We had a number of operations prior to the national lockdown and those operations were mainly in Carlingford because there was a lot of complaints from local people about the behaviour of people drinking on the street. It simply won’t be tolerated.

“Don’t be surprised when people see us there and don’t be surprised if people are dealt with if offences are committed. It won’t be tolerated because we, like the rest of the country, want to get out of this lockdown and get back to some form of normality.”