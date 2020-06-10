First six local playgrounds set to re-open on Thursday with rest to follow on Friday

The first local playgrounds in the county will open on Thursday afternoon, Louth County Council has revealed.

The first six playgrounds to open tomorrow will be in Aisling Park, Muirhevnamor, St Helena’s Park, Blackrock Park, Stephenstown Pond and at the old Clark’s Forest site opposite the Marshes beside the new Coláiste Chú Chulainn School.

All remaining playgrounds throughout the county will then re-open on Friday.

Louth County Council has asked that all children using playgrounds be supervised by a parent or guardian at all times.

Parents or Guardians are REQUIRED:

To bring their own hand sanitiser for the cleaning of their children’s hands before, at regular intervals during and after use of the playground equipment. In the absence of such sanitation parents or guardians are requested to refrain from allowing their children use of the equipment.

To ensure physical distancing between children

To advise children to avoid touching their face, eyes, nose and mouth.

To ensure children under your care have regard to the safe use of equipment and to the safety of others at all times.

To adhere to the most up to date health advice.

The full list of playground openings can be found below: