First six local playgrounds set to re-open on Thursday with rest to follow on Friday

Jun 10, 2020 | , ,

The first local playgrounds in the county will open on Thursday afternoon, Louth County Council has revealed.

The first six playgrounds to open tomorrow will be in Aisling Park, Muirhevnamor, St Helena’s Park, Blackrock Park, Stephenstown Pond and at the old Clark’s Forest site opposite the Marshes beside the new Coláiste Chú Chulainn School.

All remaining playgrounds throughout the county will then re-open on Friday.

Louth County Council has asked that all children using playgrounds be supervised by a parent or guardian at all times.

Parents or Guardians are REQUIRED:

  • To bring their own hand sanitiser for the cleaning of their children’s hands before, at regular intervals during and after use of the playground equipment. In the absence of such sanitation parents or guardians are requested to refrain from allowing their children use of the equipment.
  • To ensure physical distancing between children
  • To advise children to avoid touching their face, eyes, nose and mouth.
  • To ensure children under your care have regard to the safe use of equipment and to the safety of others at all times.
  • To adhere to the most up to date health advice.

The full list of playground openings can be found below:

Location Area Open Date
1CarlingfordCarlingford- North louth12th   June – Morning
2OmeathOmeath- North Louth12th   June – Morning
3LordshipLordship- North Louth12th   June – Morning
4Blackrock (Playground & MUGA)Blackrock – North Louth11th   June – Afternoon
5Stephenstown pondStephenstown- North Louth11th   June – Afternoon
6Ardee Fairgreen ( MUGA & playground)Ardee – South Louth12th   June – Afternoon
7KillannyKillanny- South-Louth12th   June – Afternoon
8CastlebellinghamCastlebellingham- South Louth12th June – Afternoon
9DunleerDunleer- South Louth12th Jume -Afternoon
10TinureTinure – South Louth12th June – Afternoon
11ClogherheadClogherhead12th   June – Afternoon
12TullyallenSouth Louth12th   June – Afternoon
13MoneymoreMoneymore- South Louth12th June – Morning
14St Dominic’sSt Dominick’s – South Louth12th June- Morning
15Asling park(MUGA & playground)Dundalk- North Louth11th June   – Afternoon
16Muirhavenmor park ( MUGA & PlaygroundDundalk- North Louth11th June   – Afternoon
17St Helena parkDundalk- North Louth11th June   – Afternoon
18Louth villageNorth Louth12th   June – Afternoon
19KilkerlyNorth Louth12th   June – Afternoon 
20ReaghstownMid Louth12th   June – Afternoon
21CooleyNorth Louth12th June – Afternoon 
22Clarke’s Forest ParkDundalk North Louth11th June -Afternoon
24Boice CourtDrogheda12th   June – Afternoon 