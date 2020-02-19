Fitzers 5k Fun Run/Walk taking place this Saturday

Online registration closes at 4pm this Friday for the Fitzers 5k Fun Run/Walk, which takes place on Saturday.

Registration and collection of your race number and t-shirt will take place from 6pm to 8pm on Friday evening in the Marshes Shopping Centre.

Registration will close on Saturday morning at 10.45am, before the race gets underway at 11am.

Organised by local TD Peter Fitzpatrick, this is the ninth year of the event which just like recent years is being run in aid of the Maria Goretti Children’s Respite Centre in Lordship and RehabCare Centres.

Local company ToolFix will once again sponsor this year’s event.

To register click here.

Online registration is €15 and registration on the day is €17.50.

All participants will receive a quality t-shirt and refreshments after the event.