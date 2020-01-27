Fitzer’s 5k Fun Run/Walk to take place once again next month

This year’s annual Fitzer’s 5k Fun Run/Walk will take place on Saturday February 22nd at 11am at the Marshes Shopping Centre

Organised by local TD Peter Fitzpatrick, this is the ninth year of the event which just like recent years is being run in aid of the Maria Goretti Children’s Respite Centre in Lordship and RehabCare Dundalk.

Local company ToolFix will once again sponsor this year’s event.

You can register for the event here.

Online registration is €15 and registration on the day is €17.50.

All participants will receive a quality t-shirt and refreshments after the event.

Presentations will be made to the first male and female. This is a fun run/walk so people who wish to walk are more than welcome.