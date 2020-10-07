Fitzpatrick calls for All-Ireland approach to Covid-19

Louth TD Peter Fitzpatrick has called for an all-Ireland approach to the Covid-19 crisis.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday as the country prepared to move to Level 3, the Dundalk man said it was frustrating that people from north of the border could come into counties such as Louth at their will given the number of cases is much greater in Northern Ireland.

He said: “It’s okay us in Southern Ireland moving our restrictions to Level 3 but are we going to work together as a united Ireland and get this sorted out once and for all.

“I come from a border county and I’m really frustrated. Every time I go to Carlingford and Omeath all I see are yellow number plates coming from the North. We are busting our backsides in the south but if you look at all the Coronavirus in the North, they’re having an epidemic there at the moment.

“It’s important that us in the south, those in the North, NPHET and the Government all put our shoulder to the wheel and work together,” said Fitzpatrick.