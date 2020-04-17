Fitzpatrick concerned over reports Keeling’s Bulgarian workers may be residing in Louth

Local TD Peter Fitzpatrick has expressed concern over the arrival of Bulgarian seasonal workers into Ireland yesterday amid reports that they may be residing in Co Louth.

The independent TD has today called on Minister for Health Simon Harris and Keeling’s to provide answers in relation to the arrival of the 189 passengers on a flight from Sofia yesterday.

He said: “I am very troubled at reports today these people have arrived in the country and proper health checks have not been carried out.

“I understand that a plane left Dublin yesterday to Sofia empty and returned with 189 passengers onboard. All passengers onboard were in receipt of a letter from Keelings stating that were to commence strawberry picking for the company.

“There is also reports that these workers are being housed at a premises in Termonfeckin and that today they were seen in the village.

“I have a number of questions for both the Minister and Keelings that must be answered immediately:

Was social distancing observed on the flight in order to protect both the passengers and staff?

Have the workers been placed in self quarantine for 14 days?

Were the workers checked on arrival to Dublin Airport?

Are the workers being housed in Termonfeckin and if so is social distancing been put in place?

“We as a country are taking extreme measures to keep this deadly virus at bay and we must not let a situation occur that could jeopardise our efforts. I expect both the Minister and Keelings to issue a statement today answering my queries.”