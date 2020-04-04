Fitzpatrick describes double ATM raid as ‘an attack on the people of Dundalk’

Local TD Peter Fitzpatrick has branded those who carried out the robbery of two ATMs in Dundalk overnight as “thugs”.

The independent TD described the incident which saw ATMs stolen from the AIB and Ulster Bank branches as “an attack on the people of Dundalk.”

Thankfully the ATMs have been recovered with three men arrested in connection with the incident.

Reacting to the theft, which occurred at around 3.15am, Deputy Fitzpatrick said: “It is quite clear that these thugs will try to use any situation to carry out their criminal acts. The attack, which was carried out not more than 50 metres from my constituency office, represents an attack on the people of Dundalk. During this time of unprecedented measures the last thing we needed was an attack of this sort.

“The very fact that they blocked the two entrances of the Garda Barracks with cars that were set alight only goes to prove that these thugs have no regard for human life.

“I want to applaud the efforts of the Gardaí and the PSNI in their successful efforts in making arrests and recovering the stolen ATM’s.

“These people are at the front line and we need to support them fully.

“I now expect that the full powers of the law can be brought to bear on the thugs that carried out this disgraceful act,” said Deputy Fitzpatrick.