Fitzpatrick hits out at number of NI-registered cars in Dundalk at present

Local TD Peter Fitzpatrick has raised the issue of the number of Northern-registered cars in Dundalk at present, saying it has been “on a par” with southern-registered ones.

As part of the debate on Covid-19, the independent deputy questioned whether people from north of the border were respecting the lockdown restrictions as much as they should be and asked Health Minister Simon Harris to address the matter with his Northern counterpart.

Deputy Fitzpatrick said: “Recent newspaper reports have highlighted the spike in cases of Covid-19 in the Border counties, with figures approaching those of the Dublin region.

“This is causing great concern and fear among those living in Border areas like Dundalk, Carlingford, Meath, Monaghan, Cavan and Donegal. Many people are suggesting that the cause may be the fact that Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland are not following the same course of action.

“In my home town of Dundalk it is quite obvious that the number of Northern Ireland registered cars has been on a par with the number of Southern registered cars in recent weeks. I would like to hear the Minister’s views on this matter. Will he indicate whether he has discussed it directly with his Northern counterpart? Moreover, can the current regulations include a restriction on Northern registered vehicles travelling to the South?

“I wish to make it clear that I am not in favour of closing the Border. Nobody wants that. However, we need to do something to make sure that people on both sides of the Border are following the guidelines in place in both jurisdictions.

“I am sure the Minister is fully aware that we are heading into a bank holiday weekend and that there will be a bank holiday in Northern Ireland the following weekend. The people in the Border area are concerned about what the HSE will do about this.”

In response, Health Minister Harris said “there needs to be good co-operation between the North and the South” and said he had been in regular contact with officials in the North.

He added: “The Garda Commissioner is conscious of the law here and enforcing that. I know that restrictions are in place in the North to be enforced by the PSNI. I hope that, through the good, close working relationship between the PSNI and An Garda Síochána, they could help to address some of the issues that Deputy Fitzpatrick has rightly raised.

“The Minister for Justice and Equality is due to speak to his counterpart about that matter shortly to see if we can provide clarity to people in the North and the Republic about current restrictions.”