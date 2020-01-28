Fitzpatrick hopeful new Louth GAA stadium can be up and running in 18-24 months

Louth County Board chairman Peter Fitzpatrick believes the new County Stadium in Dundalk can be up and running within 18 to 24 months.

GAA President John Horan and Leinster GAA chairman Pat Teehan were among the invited guests who turned up for the sod-turning ceremony at the site on the Inner Relief Road yesterday.

While there is a long way to go in the stadium’s development, local TD Fitzpatrick described it as “a historic day for Louth” as they work towards the construction of the 14,000 capacity stadium.

“The people in Louth never thought this day would happen,” said the former county team player and manager.

“We hope to have the stadium up and running in the next 18 months to two years. It’s very, very important that all the Gaels in Louth put their shoulders to the wheel now because this is realistic, this is actually going to happen.”

Fitzpatrick encouraged everyone to support the Pick A House draw which offers you the chance of winning a house in either Seaview Way in Blackrock in Dundalk or Beaulieu Village in Drogheda. He said it would go a long way towards raising half of the €4 million which Louth GAA must come up with towards the overall €12 million cost of the ground.

The County Board chairman said he was hopeful that a further €4 million would come from the Government and €4 million from the GAA.

In September 2018 GAA delegates voted to build the new €8 million stadium at a site between DkIT Sport and the former The Authentic Food Company/HJ Heinz plant.

A deal was then secured with the chief executive of Louth County Council for the purchase of almost 10 acres of the land for a €400,000 fee, with councillors approving this in December 2018.

Planning permission for the stadium was secured late last year with the ground set to contain a covered seated stand (4,080 capacity) incorporating dressing rooms, toilets and ancillary accommodation; a general standing area (1,450 capacity); main playing area; warm-up area; flood lighting; stop nets; score board; flag poles; entrance turnstiles; generator compound; ground maintenance store; ESB sub-station; vehicular entrances and on-site car parking for 70 spaces.