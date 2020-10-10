There have been five additional cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth in the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

This is the second day in succession that the number of Coronavirus cases in the county has increased by five. It leaves the overall number of cases in the county at 1,111 as of midnight on Wednesday October 7th.

There has been a total of 1,821 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Thursday 8 October the HPSC has been notified of 617 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 40,703 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified on Thursday:

310 are men / 307 are women

73% are under 45 years of age

33% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

72 cases have been identified as community transmission

123 in Dublin, 107 in Cork, 42 in Meath, 36 in Kerry, 35 in Galway and the remaining 274 cases are located across 21 counties

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health said: “The profile of the disease continues to deteriorate. There have been an additional 32 hospitalisations and 8 ICU admissions in the past 24 hours. We are continuing to see a high number of daily cases.

“It is vital that we interrupt the transmission of the virus now.

“NPHET continues to monitor the situation. However, it is early individual action that is needed to suppress the virus. Please follow public health advice and do your part to make an impact on the disease.”