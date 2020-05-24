Five additional Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth

Louth now has 756 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Thursday May 21st and is an increase of five on the 751 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been a total 1,604 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Saturday 23 May the HPSC has been notified of 76 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,582 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.