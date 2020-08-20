Five Dundalk artists to feature in Highlanes Gallery exhibition

Five talented Dundalk artists, all winners in the annual Texaco Children’s Art Competition, are to have their artworks showcased at an exhibition of 30 winning paintings from the past 15 years of the Competition in Highlanes Gallery, Drogheda.

‘Raining Men’ by Juliette Morrison (2011)

They are Jessica McCartney, a 13-years old pupil at St. Bridget’s School in 2012; Déaghlan McGovern (7) from St. Malachy’s Boys’ National School (2016); Bella Reynolds (6) from Scoil Dairbhre (2018); Marie-Christina McManus from St. Peter’s National School (2008) and Juliette Morrison from St. Vincent’s Secondary School, who will have two winning works exhibited (from 2007 and 2011).

‘Parrot In The Trees’ by Déaghlan McGovern

The official opening, to which the winning artists have been invited, will take place at 11am on Saturday, 5th September. Following this, the exhibition will remain open to the public each day from Wednesday to Saturday from 11am to 4pm (closed 1pm-1.30pm) until Saturday, 31st October. Admission is free.

‘4 Happy Birds Sitting On A Tree’ by Jessica McCartney

Recognised as one of the leading galleries of its kind in Ireland, further information in relation to Highlanes Gallery is available at www.highlanes.ie or by contacting 041-9803311.

Pictured above main: ‘iPad Gremlin’ by Bella Reynolds