Five further cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Louth
A further five cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Co Louth in the latest figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team.
This brings to 1,106 the number of cases of the Coronavirus in the county as of midnight on Tuesday October 6th.
There has been a total of 1,817 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of midnight Wednesday 7 October the HPSC has been notified of 506 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There has now been a total of 40,086 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Of the cases notified on Wednesday:
- 240 are men / 265 are women
- 64% are under 45 years of age
- 39% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
- 59 cases have been identified as community transmission
- 91 in Dublin, 76 in Cork, 53 in Donegal, 42 in Meath and the remaining 244 cases are located across 21 counties
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.