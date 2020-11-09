Five local businesses to benefit from funding from Online Retail Scheme

Retailers in County Louth are set to benefit from new funding under the Government’s Online Retail Scheme.

Five local businesses are set to receive to receive funding to cover online project costs.

They include:

Carroll Newsagents Ltd

Franks Interiors Ltd

Hillcastle Sales Ltd t/a The Gift and Art Gallery

Mahers Chemists Ltd

Montekin Ltd t/a Town Centre Pharmacy

News of the funding has been welcomed by local Senator John McGahon, who said: “Retailers in County Louth have been hit extremely hard by COVID-19 and many have had to move their sales online or expand their existing online offering. That’s why the Government has been working to ensure they are supported in doing so during this challenging time.

“Today my colleague the Minister of State for Business, Employment and Retail at the Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment, Damien English TD, has announced a €5.3 million Online Retail Scheme. I’m pleased to say that retailers in County Louth are going to benefit from the funding, which is administered by Enterprise Ireland.

“This is the second call of the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme and it is targeted at retailers who already have an online presence to help them strengthen their online offering and enable them to reach a wider customer base. The successful applicants will receive funding ranging from €16,000 to €40,000 with an average grant value of €36,700 covering up to 80% of project costs.

“Fine Gael has always supported small and medium businesses as we know they are the backbone of local economies in towns and villages right around the country. 70% of the successful applicants for this scheme are actually located outside Dublin and I am delighted that hard pressed retailers in County Louth are benefitting,” Senator McGahon concluded.

Minister Damien English TD said: “I was very pleased by the positive response from the Irish retail sector to the second call for applications under the Covid-19 Online Retail Scheme as Government continues to help Irish businesses deal with the impact of the pandemic. The economic value of operating in the e-commerce space and its convenience for customers has come to the fore in 2020 and this scheme aims to help companies improve and maximise digital sales prospects.

“We know that consumers are keen to support their local retailers, even when shopping online, and these grants will help businesses to really maximise the opportunities in the e-commerce market. Of course, this market is not limited by geography and physical location and we know that Irish businesses with strong online resources also have their eyes on the international marketplace.

“The Government continues to focus on helping businesses to get back on track in the coming months and as more of our workplaces and businesses can reopen in the coming weeks, in line with public health guidelines, we will do everything we can to support retailers in creating safe shopping spaces, in store and online, for customers and staff.”