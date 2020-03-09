Five new apartments planned for former Amber nightclub

Five new apartments have been planned for three former Amber Nightclub in Dundalk.

Sean Doherty has submitted a planning application to Louth County Council seeking to convert the former night club premises on Earl Stret into apartments.

He is seeking to change the use of the building above Riva Restaurant from a night club to five apartments. The development will utilise the existing access arrangement from ground floor to first floor and it is planned to have two 1 bed apartments on the first floor level with two 1 bed apartments and one 1 bed apartment on the second floor.

A decision on the matter will be made by April 30th.

The night club, which also briefly traded as The Office, has been closed since 2010.