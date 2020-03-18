Five or less Coronavirus cases in Louth so far

Louth has equal to or less than five confirmed cases of the Coronavirus, the HSE has confirmed.

The figures were revealed as part of a county by county breakdown of cases released tonight which were correct as of the 271 cases reported by midnight on Monday March 16th.

There have been 74 new cases of Coronavirus confirmed in Ireland tonight, bringing the total to 366.



Dublin has the highest number of cases at 129, followed by Cork at 48 and Limerick at 14. Leitrim, Laois and Monaghan have had none.

Counties and number of cases

Carlow < = 5

Cavan < = 5

Clare < = 5

Donegal < = 5

Kildare < = 5

Kilkenny < = 5

Longford < = 5

Louth < = 5

Mayo < = 5

Meath < = 5

Offaly < = 5

Roscommon < = 5

Sligo < = 5

Tipperary < = 5

Wexford < = 5

Kerry – 6

Waterford – 7

Westmeath- 7

Wicklow- 9

Galway -12

Limerick – 14

Cork – 48

Dublin – 129

Of the 271 cases notified 40% are male and 59% female, with 23 clusters.

To date 42% cases are travel related, 22% associated with community transmission, 17% are as a result of local transmission and 20% remain under investigation.