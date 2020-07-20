Five people rescued by Coast Guard after getting into difficulty in Blackrock

The Irish Coast Guard were called to rescue to a group of people in Blackrock on Sunday evening, after they got caught by the rising tide. They crossed the river estuary and were unable to make it back across. This has happened before in Blackrock.

The Irish Coast Guard helicopter was called to rescue a group of five who got into difficulty due to a rising tide in Blackrock on Sunday evening.

The helicopter was called to the beach at around 8.30pm after two adults and three children were caught the wrong side of the river estuary at Blackrock Bay.

The helicopter picked them up before taking them back across the river to the beach at the village side of the river.

At the start of lockdown two teenagers also had to be rescued after getting into difficulty in Blackrock. Warning signs are in place at Blackrock beach asking people not to proceed beyond the river onto sandbanks at any time due to the danger of “being stranded and drowning by incoming tides.”