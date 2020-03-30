Five stores remain open at Marshes Shopping Centre

Dundalk’s Marshes Shopping Centre is to suspend grocery deliveries, but remains open to facilitate essential retail at this time.

Marshes has announced that Boots, Dunnes Stores, McArdle Meats, EuroGiant and Holland and Barrett are all continuing to trade.

“All customers are sincerely asked to please follow the HSE Covid-19 safety protocols in terms of distancing and hand sanitisation during their visit,” said centre manager Seán Farrell.

“Marshes is strongly committed to doing all it can for its customers at this time,” he said.