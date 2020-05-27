Fiver flutter earns €7,505 Lotto in for lucky Louth punter

One household in Co Louth is celebrating this week after a €5 flutter landed a tasty four-figure sum from just three lucky Lotto numbers.

The anonymous customer placed a €5 treble via their BoyleSports online account on Tuesday and was left hoping for the trio of numbers to come out in the main EuroMillions draw that evening.

They were up against odds of 1,500/1 for all three numbers to roll out, but it only took a matter of seconds for the betslip to multiply in value as their selected numbers 4, 9 and 27 all dropped out of the machine.

The spectacular run meant the Wee County punter was able to log back in and see their account boosted by a total of €7,505.

Sarah Kinsella, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Our Louth customer took aim at 1,500/1 odds for three numbers and their modest investment has proved to be a masterstroke. We congratulate them for scooping such a tasty amount from just €5 and we hope they enjoy treating themselves.”