Flores reveals Dundalk FC wonder goal was planned

Dundalk FC midfielder Jordan Flores has revealed that his wonder goal against Shamrock Rovers on Friday night was planned – only he was meant to head it.

The 24-year-old scored an absolute screamer at Tallaght Stadium to level matters up on 22 minutes, with footage of the goal having spread around the world. Over 6 million have viewed the clip of the goal on social media while it has been played on ESPN’s SportsCenter, Match of the Day, Soccer AM, The Late Late Show, Soccer Saturday, France Football, FOX Sports, AS and many more influential programmes around the globe.

Speaking to DundalkFC.com about the goal last night, Flores played down the brilliance of his volley past Alan Mannus which has him linked with the Puskas Award.

“It’s been a bit mad really,” Flores told the club website of the reaction to the goal.

“My phone hasn’t stopped going off. I’ve had to put it down, to be honest. It was a good goal. I’m happy to score it but it’s a bit disappointing that we lost the game.”

He added: “It’s all good recognition for myself, the club and the league itself. There is top-quality things going on in the league and it deserves more recognition.”

Flores also explained that according to the set-piece blueprint Dundalk had mapped out ahead of the game, the initial intention was to get his head to Michael Duffy’s delivery.

“Usually I go out short for corners but because of the goal I scored against Cork, we thought it would be best for me to be on the edge of the box,” he said.

“The plan was for Mickey [Duffy] to hit that back post and for me to spin off but to use my head. The day before in training I did a couple of headers that went wide so I thought I’d just volley it – and that happened.”