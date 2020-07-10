Flores stunner earns Dundalk a share of the spoils in friendly with Derry

255 on Tuesday

Dundalk FC and Derry City played out a 1-1 draw in a behind closed doors friendly at Oriel Park this afternoon.

Walter Figueira put the visitors in front early on however Jordan Flores hit a thunderous second half strike to level things in the first of the friendly matches to prepare Vinny Perth’s side for a return of the league on July 31st.

The opener came on nine minutes when a throw-in from Ciaran Coll found Figuiera and he played a one-two with Josef Keaveny, who backheeled into the number 10’s path, and he finished brilliantly past Gary Rogers.

Dundalk had a couple of good chances after that before finally levelling early in the second half when Flores rifled a superb left foot shot past Peter Cherrie from 30 yards out.

Next up is a friendly against Bohemian FC on Tuesday.