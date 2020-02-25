Flores stunner lights up the night as Dundalk FC make it three wins from three

Dundalk FC made it three wins from three with a 3-0 win over Cork City at Oriel Park last night.

Michael Duffy fired Vinny Perth’s side in front after just 16 minutes when he volleyed to the net from a Sean Gannon cross.

Despite dominating afterwards, it took until the 63rd minute before Dundalk added to their advantage with Patrick Hoban converting from the penalty spot after Daniel Kelly had been fouled.

The pick of the goals then arrived three minutes later when Jordan Flores sent a stunning strike to the top left hand corner.

Dundalk now travel to Tallaght Stadium on Friday night to meet Shamrock Rovers in a game which will be televised on RTÉ Two.

Dundalk: Gary Rogers; Sean Gannon, Daniel Cleary, Sean Hoare, Darragh Leahy; Chris Shields, Jordan Flores (Greg Sloggett 68; Daniel Kelly, Cammy Smith (Will Patching 71), Michael Duffy (Lido Lotefa 87); Patrick Hoban. Subs not used: Aaron McCarey, Brian Gartland, Andy Boyle, Dane Massey.

Cork City: Liam Bossin; Kyros Stabana, Joseph Olowu, Joe Redmond, Ronan Hurley; Henry Ochieng, Gearoid Morrissey (Dale Holland 84), Alec Byrne; Daire O’Connor (Cory Galvin 71), Dylan McGlade, Beineón O’Brien-Whitmarsh (Cian Murphy 87). Subs not used: Mark McNulty, Charlie Fleming, Rob Slevin, Reyon Dillon.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.