Flu vaccine to be made freely available to at risk groups and children under 12

The influenza vaccine will be freely available to children aged 2 to 12 and all at-risk groups in Louth this winter.

News of the vaccine’s availability free of charge was revealed this afternoon by Health Minister Simon Harris with local TD Fergus O’Dowd welcoming the news.

He said: “I welcome the announcement by my colleague, Health Minister Simon Harris, to extend the influenza vaccine to all children aged from 2 to 12 years inclusive, free of charge.

“People in the HSE-defined at-risk groups, aged from 6 months to 69 years inclusive, are also entitled to get the flu jab free of charge as part of an expansion of the seasonal influenza vaccination programme for winter 2020/21.

“A second wave of Covid-19 coupled with the winter flu has the potential to overwhelm our hospitals and cause needless deaths and illness.

“Officials in the Department of Health are now working closely with the HSE to put in place an expansion of the seasonal influenza programme for winter 2020/21 and further information will be provided when arrangements have been finalised.

“We need to ensure that vulnerable people are adequately protected against the flu which can be fatal and can cause life-threatening complications.

“That is why I would strongly advise those in at-risk groups, as well as healthcare workers, to get themselves vaccinated this autumn.”