Foods McLoughlin Cup taking place on Saturday

The Foods McLoughlin Cup will take place this Saturday.

The football event in memory of the late Robert ‘Foods’ McLoughlin, who died tragically following a road traffic accident on the Newry Road in October 2017, will take place in Oriel Park followed by an event in McGuinness’ Bar on Anne Street.

Now into its third year, last year’s event raised over €20,000 in aid of the Zoe Murphy Appeal while the first year over €10,000 was raised for road traffic accident victims.

The proceeds from this year’s event will go towards the Temple Street Paediatric Intensive Care Unit.

Raffle cards are currently doing the rounds with first prize a holiday to Spain for two people for four days. A number of spot prizes will also be available on the night while a number of items are also up for auction including a signed Manchester City jersey donated by Sergio Aguero and signed Dundalk FC jerseys from former player Krisztián Adorján and current star Sean Gannon.

