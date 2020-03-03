Former Fitzpatrick’s owners have outstanding tax bill of over €10.4 million

The former owners of Fitzpatrick’s Bar and Restaurant in Rockmarshall have been named on the latest Tax Defaulters’ List from the Revenue Commissioners.

Sherwood Investments Ltd have an outstanding tax bill of €10,436,336 for under-declaration of PAYE/PRSI/USC and VAT.

This is made of up tax of €4,838,167, interest of €2,434,281 and penalties of €3,628,625, totalling €10,901,073.

The amount unpaid as of December 31st 2019 stood at €10,436,336.

This is the largest sum on the latest Defaulters’ List for Q4 2019, published today.

The popular bar and restaurant was forced to close its doors by lender Bank of Ireland in May 2018. The pub later sold for just over €2 million in July 2018 before re-opening at the end of August that year under new owners JDM Group.