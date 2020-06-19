Former local Councillor and Senator Terry Brennan passes away

The death has occurred of former local councillor and Senator Terry Brennan.

The Carlingford man passed away earlier today at his home on the Ghan Road surrounded by his family.

The Fine Gael man was first elected to Louth County Council in 1985 and would represent the county for the next 31 years. He retained his seat on the local authority until 2011 in the Dundalk-Carlingford electoral area before being elected to Seanad Éireann on the Labour Panel in April 2011.

He was the Fine Gael Seanad spokesperson on Tourism and Sport between 2011 and 2016 before retiring from politics after losing his seat that April.

Brennan also ran for the General Election in 1997 and 2002 but was unsuccessful on each occasion.

Terry was also a former captain of Greenore Golf Club and Cooley Kickhams GFC, where he won many titles.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar led the tributes to Terry and praised the work he had done for the Cooley Peninsula.

He said: “I was deeply saddened to hear of the death of Terry Brennan, a member of our Fine Gael family who served with distinction for many years on Louth County Council and in the Seanad.

“When I first became a Minister, and Terry was our spokesperson for Tourism and Sport in the Seanad, we worked closely on many issues. I enjoyed sharing ideas and discussing policy and he was always good company and a great source of advice, especially over a pint in The Ginger Man.

“Terry had a passionate interest in developing better North-South relations and he has left a strong legacy in terms of cross-border co-operation. For example, the proposal for a Narrow Water Bridge across Carlingford Lough was something he long championed. Its inclusion in both the New Decade, New Approach framework and the new Programme for Government is part of his legacy.

“When President Bill Clinton visited Ireland in 2000, he met with Terry and discussed the future of our island, and they even arranged to play a round of golf at Augusta in Georgia the following summer.

“A great public representative, Terry always ensured that issues concerning the people of the Cooley Peninsula and the north of Dundalk were to the fore. He was a strong advocate for his constituents both locally and nationally.

“From early on he saw the tourism potential of Louth and worked tirelessly to promote it through initiatives like the Tidy Towns. He likewise made an important contribution through his work as an engineering officer with the ESB.

“I know that Terry was excellent sportsman, a great golfer who captained Greenore, and also someone who excelled with the GAA in his younger years. He captained Cooley Kickhams to senior championship glory in 1973 and won senior championship medals, several Cardinal O’Donnell and Old Gaels Cup medals, and also represented Louth at minor and senior level.

“Terry exemplified the idea of public service, serving the people of Carlingford, Louth, and our island with courage, ability and distinction.

“Our condolences to his wife Aileen and to their children, family and friends.

“Ba pholaiteoir prionsapálta é Terry Brennan. Ar dheis lámh Dé go raibh a anam dílis.”

Those comments were echoed by current local Fine Gael Senator John McGahon.

In a statement, he said: “Terry was first elected in 1985 and won five consecutive Local Elections representing Dundalk Carlingford on Louth County Council for a total of 26 years.

“In 2009 he received 1,462 first preference votes which is the highest vote ever achieved by a Fine Gael candidate in the Dundalk Carlingford electoral area.

“Terry’s crowning political triumph was his election to Seanad Éireann in 2011 on the Labour Panel where he was appointed as the Seanad spokesperson on Tourism and Sport.”

Senator McGahon continued: “Terry was an excellent politician, I remember he showed me a list of over 3,000 names of people whom he had helped resolve issues for.

“He was a meticulous and devoted constituency worker, and also had such a massive personality that it was impossible not to leave his company without a smile on your face.

“Terry was extremely popular in Leinster House, not only with his Fine Gael colleagues but with colleagues of all political parties and none.

“I think it is a real testament to his personality and likeability that he was so respected by all sides of the House.

“I represented the same local electoral area of Dundalk Carlingford as Terry did and it was impossible to go about my job without every second or third house mentioning Terry’s name and referencing a job or a representation he had made on their behalf.

“I extend my deepest condolences to Terry’s wife Aileen, his children Bobby, Tanya and David and his grandchildren.

“Terry really was one of a kind, a dedicated public servant who stood up to the plate and got things done.

“He will be so sadly missed by all of his friends in Fine Gael and his community in North Louth.”

Terry his survived by his wife Aileen, children Bobby, Tanya and David, grandchildren, extended family and many friends.

Funeral details later.

Sympathy to his family and friends. May he Rest In Peace.