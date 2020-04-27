Former local public released on bail following arrest on €2.5 million drug charges

A former local publican has been released on bail after Gardaí intercepted an alleged handover of €2.5 million worth of cocaine between him and another truck driver in a garage car park in Dublin at the weekend.

Charlie Coyle (58), who formerly ran Good Time Charlies on Francis Street, and Dmitrijs Venskovics (44) both appeared in Dublin District Court on drugs charges following the seizure.

According to a report in The Irish Independent, Judge Gerard Jones adjourned their cases to Friday after hearing Mr Venskovics allegedly drove a truck from which cocaine was handed over to a lorry driven by Mr Coyle.

Mr Coyle of Boug, Cootehill, Co Cavan was granted bail subject to a €25,000 surety, while Mr Venskovics, with an address in Neretas Novads, Latvia, deferred a bail application.

They are both charged with possession of cocaine with intent to sell or supply at Blake’s Cross on Saturday, April 25th.

