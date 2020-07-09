Former local TD Breathnach apologises to Sinn Féin president over alleged defamatory tweet

A defamation lawsuit brought against former local TD Declan Breathnach has been settled in the High Court has today after the former Fianna Fáil representative issued an apology to Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald.

The apology was read out in court by his legal representative Darren Lehane BL following a tweet published by the then Louth TD in 2018. A financial settlement was also reached, the court heard.

Breathnach lost his seat in Dáil Éireann in February, after just one term as a TD.

The case was brought against him by Deputy McDonald over a post he published on Twitter on October 11th 2018 in response to a tweet she had posted offering support for retired Garda whistleblower Maurice McCabe.

In his apology, read out in the High Court, Breathnach said: “I wrongly accused Ms McDonald of being a hypocrite and someone who condoned the murders of members of An Garda Siochána.

“I deeply regret that I made these unfounded and damaging accusations and I retract them in full. I unreservedly apologise to Ms McDonald fore the upset and distress caused by my comments and for my unjustified attack on her reputation.”

Ms McDonald’s action alleged that Mr Breathnach’s tweet defamed her. She sought aggravated damages and an injunction against similar comments being made against her by the defandant.

According to a report in The Irish Examiner, Tom Hogan SC instructed by Johnson solicitors, for Ms McDonald told the court that the other terms of the settlement were “confidential”.

Mr Justice Meenan agreed to put the matter back for mention to a date in August after a request from counsel that the matter be adjourned for a month to allow for the implementation of other terms.

Read more in The Irish Examiner here.