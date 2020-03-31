Former Louth All-Ireland winner Alfie Monk passes away

The death has occurred of Louth 1957 All-Ireland winner Alfie Monk.

The former Naomh Mhuire player passed away peacefully in the Louth County Hospital yesterday.

From Legavoureen Park in Drogheda, Alfie is survived by wife Gladys, children Rodney, Jackie and Gary, daughters-in-law Amanda and Sheila, son-in-law Jeff, grandchildren Lewis, Zoe, Louise, Caroline and Hannah, his brother Eddie, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. He will also be sadly missed by the GAA community in Louth.

He featured throughout Louth’s memorable 1957 campaign, starting the Leinster final victory over Dublin that July before being a member of the subs bench for the victory over Cork in the All-Ireland final two months later.

His funeral will take place privately due to current national guidelines.