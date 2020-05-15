Former Louth County Councillor Nicky McCabe passes away

The death has occurred of former Louth County Councillor Nicky McCabe, aged 92.

The former Fianna Fáil representative served on the council for 49 years from 1955 to 2004 and was chairman of the local authority on eight occasions in 1974/75, 1979/80, 1981/82, 1983/85, 1989/90, 1994/95, 2000/01 and 2003/04.

From Dromin, he was honoured by then Taoiseach Bertie Ahern on his retirement from politics 16 years ago.

Nicky McCabe, who successfully contested eight local elections over the years, also had a long association with Ardee Hospice.

His funeral arrangements, which will be private due to the Covid-19 restrictions, will be arranged later.

Sympathy to Nicky’s family, friends and former colleagues in Louth County Council.