Foul play not suspected following discovery of man’s body in Muirhevnamor

Foul play is not suspected in the death of a man in Dundalk yesterday.

The remains of a man in his 30s was discovered close to the football pitches at Muirhevnamor shortly before 2pm yesterday.

His remains were removed to the Louth County Hospital with a technical examination taking place at the scene.

According to LMFM News, Gardaí say the results of a post mortem will determine the course of the investigation but said no foul play was suspected at this stage.

The male has yet to be identified.