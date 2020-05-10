Foul play not suspected following discovery of man’s body in Muirhevnamor
Foul play is not suspected in the death of a man in Dundalk yesterday.
The remains of a man in his 30s was discovered close to the football pitches at Muirhevnamor shortly before 2pm yesterday.
His remains were removed to the Louth County Hospital with a technical examination taking place at the scene.
According to LMFM News, Gardaí say the results of a post mortem will determine the course of the investigation but said no foul play was suspected at this stage.
The male has yet to be identified.