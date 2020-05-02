Four additional new Covid-19 cases confirmed in Louth

Louth now has 659 confirmed cases of the Coronavirus.

The figures are correct as of midnight on Wednesday April 29th and is an increase of four on the 655 cases reported 24 hours earlier.

There have now been a total of 1,265 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Friday 1 May, the HPSC has been notified of 221 new confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 20,833 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

The latest data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Wednesday 29 April (20,510 cases), reveals: