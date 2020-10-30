Four arrested following cocaine and cash seizure in Castlebellingham

Gardaí seized €50,000 of suspected cocaine and £12,000 Sterling during an incident in the Castlebellingham area, on Thursday.

Gardaí attached to the Dundalk Drugs and Crime Unit conducted a surveillance operation and observed what was deemed a suspicious transaction.

A car was stopped a short time later and Gardaí conducted a search of the vehicle and its occupants. During the course of the search, €50,000 worth of suspected cocaine (pending analysis) was seized along with £12,000 Pound Sterling.

Four persons were arrested during the course of the incident; one female and three males, all aged in their 30s. All four are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Dundalk and Drogheda Garda Stations respectively.

Investigations are ongoing.