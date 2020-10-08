Four arrested in connection with witness intimidation in Aaron Brady trial

Gardaí attached to the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) have today arrested four people in relation to allegations of witness intimidation, perverting the course of justice and the unlawful use of mobile phones in the prison environment, related to the recent criminal trial of DPP versus Aaron Brady.

In August Brady, from Crossmaglen in South Armagh, was convicted of the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan in January 2013.

In a statement released this evening, Gardaí said: “On today’s date, Thursday 8th October 2020, Detective Gardaí attached to the Serious Crime Review Team in the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI) arrested four persons in relation to this investigation.

“All four persons are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 in Mountjoy, Ballymun, Bridewell and Raheny Garda Stations respectively, for the proper investigation of the offences concerned.

“Investigations are ongoing.”