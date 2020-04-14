Four families forced out of Women’s Aid refuge in Dundalk due to Covid-19

Four families of women and children fleeing domestic violence had to leave their refuge in Dundalk in the last fortnight for their own safety amid concerns about Covid-19.

Manager Ann Larkin said the families, including seven children had been at the Dundalk Women’s Aid refuge since before Christmas but were forced out due to the threat of Coronavirus.

As a communal refuge where families share kitchens, bathrooms and living areas, social distancing was “just impossible,” she said.

Thankfully Louth County Council manage to house the families in council houses which were due to undergo renovation while one family remains in the facility.

Women’s Aid have made an appeal for emergency accommodation. In a post on Facebook this afternoon, the group said: “Due to the current lockdown and impact of COVID-19, Women’s Aid Dundalk are seeking additional accommodation in the locality for Women and children. If anyone has an Airbnb or rental property available and would like to partner with us in providing a safe place for women and children at this time please contact Ann or Cara on 042 9333245.”

